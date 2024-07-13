Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Android, and Raspberry Pi
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-07-06 [Older] Hakko is Back at SparkFun!
Linux Gizmos ☛ Quartz64 Zero: A Low-Cost SBC Featuring Rockchip RK3566T with 64-bit Arm and 32-bit RISC-V CPUs
Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.
The Register UK ☛ Android 15 beta has an optional desktop mode
A phone might make a somewhat clunky laptop, but oddly enough a perfectly serviceable desktop if you don't need to buy any additional kit for it to work. Even a clapped-out old phone with a cracked screen and little battery life. Being of an open sourcey persuasion, we'd love to see this sort of thing supported in replacement phone OSes such as postmarketOS or Ubuntu Touch. Not only might some of the usability issues go away, this could help the generic-Linux-on-phones movement gain some ground.
Zach Flower ☛ Batteries Redux
A few months ago, I wrote about replacing the battery in my old iPod with a brand spankin' new one, and concluded that post with my intention to eventually upgrade the HDD (for both more storage capacity, and because the drive wasn't being detected on any computer).
Well, that time has come, and as of a few days ago, I now have a fully working* iPod again, complete with 128GB of fancy solid-state storage!
It's FOSS ☛ Can You Use Raspberry Pi 5 as a Desktop Computer?
And I wanted to use the device as a regular desktop for some time. I mean the Raspberry Pi is not necessarily a low-end device anymore. So why not use it as your regular PC?
Here's what I feel about using Pi 5 as a regular computer for the past two months.
Tom's Hardware ☛ King Charles III packs 'fifty millionth Raspberry Pi' during visit to Sony factory
On a recent visit to Sony UK's Technology Center in Pencoed, Wales. His Majesty King Charles III packed the "fifty millionth Raspberry Pi". But during the tour, The King was seen reviewing older models of Raspberry Pi and pictured with Raspberry Pi Chief Commercial Officer, Mike Buffham. A special edition Raspberry Pi 5 was presented in a gold box to mark the achievement for Sony.
The King's visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Pencoed site, which originally made Sony's Trinitron televisions. During the early days of Pi, Sony worked with Raspberry Pi to move production of the credit-card-sized computers to the United Kingdom.
Arduino ☛ This ‘smocking display’ adds data physicalization to clothing
Elastic use in the textile industry is relatively recent. So, what did garment makers do before elastic came along? They relied on smocking, which is a technique for bunching up fabric so that it can stretch to better fit the form of a body. Now a team of computer science researchers from Canada’s University of Victoria are turning to smocking to create interesting new “data physicalization” displays for clothing.
Adafruit ☛ We’re Moving to Brooklyn!
That’s right folks – we’re heading to Brooklyn!
Hackster ☛ Apple Game Boy: 2004 iPod running RetroPie
A 2004 iPod with full RetroPie functionality via a Raspberry Pi Zero 2w with the iPod clickwheel + bluetooth, wifi, and micro-usb charging.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Retro gaming magic mirror
David also added motion-sensing using a PIR sensor. When someone walks in front of the sensor, the screen turns on. When the person moves away, it turns off. The display also turns off at night and comes back on in the morning, using the Raspberry Pi OS’ Magic Mirror app to show the weather forecast, a calendar and more. The build also includes an RS232 converter so that the Raspberry Pi’s Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) can be converted for serial communications.
McPhail ☛ Setting Up a Linux Gateway to Defeat Geoblocking
In the past, I’ve used a Raspberry PI 3 running RaspAP to create a wireless access point to connect such devices to a VPN. It “works”, to some extent, but I’ve found the connection to be flaky. As I’ve recently set up my newest Firebat T8 Plus with Proxmox, I decided to use this beautiful little cuboid of joy to provide a gateway to my VPN.