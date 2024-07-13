Incus 6.3 Container & Virtual Machine Manager Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2024



Over a month after the previous 6.2 release, Incus, an open-source container and virtual machine manager, has just released its latest update, Incus 6.3.

For those unfamiliar, the project emerged in response to Canonical’s increased control over LXD, aiming to provide an open-source alternative that remains under the stewardship of the original LXD community.

This version introduces exciting new features, primarily focusing on initial support for OCI (Open Container Initiative) application containers, marking a significant milestone for the platform.