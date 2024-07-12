The GNOME Maps and Geo Blog: Summer Maps

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Since version 45 we had an “Explore POIs” interface that is accessed via a menu button next to the main search entry. This button used a linked style to get shared rounded corner. This has had some visual glitches when showing the search results popover (resutling in the rounded corner getting „straightened” giving jarred look).

After playing with putting the menu button at the side without being linked, but that gives a little „unbalanced” look with the popover. So I decided to try out something different.

Using the secondary icon of the entry, indicating the „explore” action when no search term is entered.

Read on