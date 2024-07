posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: System76 Blog —

We’re back with more updates for COSMIC, a new Rust-based desktop environment built for Pop!_OS and other distros. As of last count, there are 20 issues to be resolved leading up to the alpha release! We’re getting close, folks. This round of updates brings some essential updates, as well as more amazing contributions from the COSMIC community. Grooviness.