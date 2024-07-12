posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop —

TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14, which is notable for having an all-aluminum chassis. This latest model features a slim 17mm profile and weighs just 1.47kg. The redesigned chassis also accommodates a variety of keyboard layouts and offers a display that can tilt up to 180 degrees.

The InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 comes with two processor options: the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS, which includes an 8-core setup capable of handling 16 threads, and the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, which uses a combination of performance-optimized and efficiency cores to manage up to 22 threads. Both options are engineered to balance power efficiency with high performance, making the notebook suitable for a range of demanding applications.

Visual output is provided by a 14-inch 3K IPS display that boasts a pixel density of 243 ppi, offering clarity and detail that benefits professional and multimedia tasks. The screen also features a 120Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB color gamut, enhancing visual fidelity for a variety of uses. Integrated graphics options from Intel and AMD support work and light entertainment applications without requiring extensive power.