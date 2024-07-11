posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Quoting: Spring Bulletin Issue 44 now online! Read and share it with your community —

When we wake up every day to fight for free software, we often have a few things at the front of our minds: what we're up against, how much the work we do now can protect against future threats to computer user freedom, and how committed we are to user freedom for everyone. If you're reading this, we these topics are probably on your mind, too. Whether you're a long time reader of the Free Software Bulletin or just delving into the world of free software (in which case, welcome!), our biannual newsletter covers a wide variety of free software issues and explores the many ways in which we use and love free software. We're excited to announce that the Spring 2024 edition of the Free Software Bulletin is now available online for you and everyone who cares about personal freedoms to read and share over email and microblog.