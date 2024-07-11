posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Quoting: Zed, a GPU-accelerated IDE Written in Rust, is now available for Linux - OMG! Ubuntu —

So the Linux version of Zed is now officially available to download, use, contribute to, and (inevitably) complain about — a long time coming!

Requests for, and development of Zed for Linux has been underway for a while, driven in part by the enthusiastic community of Zed users and contributors that have amassed since the editor’s emergence back in 2021, as the team note...