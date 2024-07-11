Best Free and Open Source Software

Fortunately, Linux is well endowed with plotting software. There are some heavyweight commercial Linux applications which include plotting functionality.Without access to their source code, you have limited understanding of how the software functions, and how to change it. The license costs are also very expensive. And we are fervent advocates of open source software. The purpose of this article is to help promote open source plotting tools that are available.

To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 17 excellent plotting tools. Many of the applications are very mature. For example, gnuplot has been in development since the mid-1980s.