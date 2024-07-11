Best Free and Open Source Software
17 Best Free and Open Source Plotting Tools - LinuxLinks
Fortunately, Linux is well endowed with plotting software. There are some heavyweight commercial Linux applications which include plotting functionality.Without access to their source code, you have limited understanding of how the software functions, and how to change it. The license costs are also very expensive. And we are fervent advocates of open source software. The purpose of this article is to help promote open source plotting tools that are available.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 17 excellent plotting tools. Many of the applications are very mature. For example, gnuplot has been in development since the mid-1980s.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Microsoft Remote Desktop - LinuxLinks
Microsoft Remote Desktop Connection (RDC) tool lets you connect from afar. Through RDC, you can remotely access multiple computers over the same network, whether they’re at home or at your office.
RDC is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives.
dpScreenOCR - software to recognize text on screen - LinuxLinks
dpScreenOCR is a program to recognize text on the screen.
Powered by Tesseract, it supports more than 100 languages and can split independent text blocks, such as columns.
This is free and open source software.
git-machete - robust tool that simplifies your git workflows - LinuxLinks
git-machete is a robust tool that simplifies your git workflows.
The bird’s eye view provided by git-machete makes merges/rebases/push/pulls hassle-free even when multiple branches are present in the repository (master/develop, your topic branches, teammate’s branches checked out for review, etc.).
This is free and open source software.
xed - small and lightweight text editor - LinuxLinks
xed is a small and lightweight text editor.
xed supports most standard editing features, plus several not found in your typical text editor including plugins. The plugins allow a variety of tasks related to text editing.
This is free and open source software.