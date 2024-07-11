Graphics: FidelityFX SDK 1.1.0 and State of Text Rendering
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD releases FidelityFX SDK 1.1.0 with FSR 3.1 and Vulkan support
Good news for developers and open source, as AMD have now finally put up a new release of the FidelityFX SDK which now has FidelityFX FSR 3.1.
State of Text Rendering 2024
[It is ironic indeed, that a text about text rendering, is presented in such an inaccessible and badly-typed environment. This is a Google Docs Preview page. I am still yet to find a solution that provides the same features (collaboration, commenting, live edits) and is presented better. Suggestions are appreciated. I probably will switch to a static self-hosted version when the editing slows down.]
LWN ☛ Esfahbod: State of Text Rendering 2024
On his blog, Behdad Esfahbod has published a lengthy and detailed look at the state of open-source text rendering. It looks at the libraries available, application support, future directions, and gives a summary analysis of the ecosystem.
In broad strokes, OpenType added support for color fonts, variable fonts, and the Universal Shaping Engine. The Free & Open Source stack supports all of these advances at the lower level, but application UI support has been slower to arrive. The Open Source text stack also gained enormous market-share when Android and Surveillance Giant Google Chrome fully embraced it.
Looking forward, there is a Rust migration of the text stack underway, which will unify font compilation and consumption under a safe programming language. Incremental Font Transfer will enable streaming fonts to web browsers. And my proposed Wasm-fonts will enable more expressive fonts.