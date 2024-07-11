Games: Godot and More
-
Godot Engine ☛ New Dev Fund Perks: Discord Role and Forum Badge [Ed: Godot keeps outsourcing to proprietary spyware, such as GitHub]
Proudly display your support on our community platforms.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 beta 3
We are nearing the end of the beta phase for Godot 4.3, which is shaping up to be a very solid release, solving a lot of pain points.
-
Chris ☛ Binary Kelly Trainer: Ship Investor Game
-
New York Times ☛ Defeated by A.I., a Legend in the Board Game Go Warns: Get Ready for What’s Next
But the implications of his loss went far beyond the game itself, in which two players compete for territory by placing black and white stones on a gridded board made up of 19 lines by 19 lines. AlphaGo’s victory demonstrated the unbridled potential of A.I. to achieve superhuman mastery of skills once considered too complicated for machines.