WordPress 6.6 RC3 and Dumping WordPress

Earlier this year I found myself in a similar situation to 2009 - my CMS of choice had become far too complex and I needed something simpler. In fairness to WordPress the whole web, and web development, has got much more complex and than it used to be so I guess some of the change is about just keeping up with everyone else. But I do think that most of this complexity has come from the commercial side of WordPress and the desire to turn their platform into something that competes with drag and drop site builders like Wix.