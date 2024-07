posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Quoting: BlackArch - Arch-based penetration testing distribution - LinuxLinks —

BlackArch Linux is an Arch Linux-based penetration testing distribution for penetration testers and security researchers.

The repository contains 2905 tools. You can install tools individually or in groups. BlackArch Linux is compatible with existing Arch installs.

The BlackArch Full ISO contains multiple window managers. The BlackArch Slim ISO features the XFCE Desktop Environment.