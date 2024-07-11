posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 11, 2024



Microsoft 365, Office users hit by wave of '30088-27' update errors

Over the last month, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Office users have been experiencing "30088-27" errors when attempting to update the application.

Based on widespread user reports, the update problems plague Microsoft 365 users and those who use Click-To-Run (C2R) versions of Office 2016, 2019, and 2021.

"Something went wrong. We're sorry, we ran into a problem while looking for updates. Please check your network connection and try again later," the update errors read.

Some affected users report being told by Microsoft support that this issue also impacts the latest Office release, Version 2406 (Build 17726.20126).

A Microsoft community moderator advised those impacted to revert to the previous version and turn off automatic updates until the next Office release.

"Network reasons have been ruled out as possible causes. This problem has now become a hot topic in the community. In other threads, some users mentioned that this problem occurred after updating to Office version 17726.20126," the Redmond agent told them.