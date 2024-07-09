Best Free and Open Source Software
git-chglog - CHANGELOG generator implemented in Go - LinuxLinks
git-chglog is a CHANGELOG generator. Anytime, anywhere, write your CHANGELOG.
git-chglog internally uses the git command to get data to include in the CHANGELOG. The basic steps are as follows: 1) Get all the tags. 2) Get the commits contained between tagA and tagB. 3) Execute with all tags corresponding to tag query that were specified in Step 1 and 2.
Plots - simple graph plotting app for GNOME - LinuxLinks
Plots is a graph plotting app for GNOME.
Plots makes it easy to visualise mathematical formulae. In addition to basic arithmetic operations, it supports trigonometric, hyperbolic, exponential and logarithmic functions, as well as arbitrary sums and products. It can display polar equations, and both implicit and explicit Cartesian equations.
Plots is designed to integrate well with the GNOME desktop and takes advantage of modern hardware using OpenGL, and currently supports OpenGL 3.3+.
Warehouse - useful Flatpak tool - LinuxLinks
Flatpak is an open source containerized package format similar to Snap. While Snap relies on a central repository for software, Flatpak can be installed from different sources. The primary source is Flathub.
Warehouse is a versatile GNOME-based toolbox for managing Flatpak user data, viewing Flatpak app info, and batch managing installed Flatpaks.
git-filter-repo - quickly rewrite git repository history - LinuxLinks
git filter-repo is a versatile tool for rewriting history.
git-filter-repo destructively rewrites history (unless --analyze or --dry-run are given) according to specified rules.
It refuses to do any rewriting unless either run from a clean fresh clone, or --force was given.
While most users will probably just use filter-repo as a simple command line tool (and likely only use a few of its flags), at its core filter-repo contains a library for creating history rewriting tools.
PyVista - 3D plotting and mesh analysis - LinuxLinks
PyVista offers 3D plotting and mesh analysis through a streamlined interface for the Visualization Toolkit (VTK).
PyVista is a helper library for the Visualization Toolkit (VTK) that takes a different approach on interfacing with VTK through NumPy and direct array access. This package provides a Pythonic, well-documented interface exposing VTK’s powerful visualization backend to facilitate rapid prototyping, analysis, and visual integration of spatially referenced datasets.
This module can be used for scientific plotting for presentations and research papers as well as a supporting module for other mesh dependent Python modules.
