Best Free and Open Source Software

git-chglog is a CHANGELOG generator. Anytime, anywhere, write your CHANGELOG.

git-chglog internally uses the git command to get data to include in the CHANGELOG. The basic steps are as follows: 1) Get all the tags. 2) Get the commits contained between tagA and tagB. 3) Execute with all tags corresponding to tag query that were specified in Step 1 and 2.

This is free and open software.