posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024



mAid - easy and ready-to-use distribution for Android lovers - LinuxLinks

mAid is an easy and ready-to-use Linux distribution for Android lovers. It was originally branded FWUL, (Forget Windows – Use Linux).

This desktop distribution is based on Manjaro, a versatile open-source Linux operating system designed with a strong focus on safeguarding user privacy and offering extensive control over hardware.

mAid offers a custom installation program, a cross-platform remote control utility, some Android tools, and many regular Linux applications. mAid tries to keep its size tiny.