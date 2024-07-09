posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024



Quoting: Goodbye Archcraft Linux, Thank You for This Year, I Switched to Endeavor OS! - Fosslicious —

My journey using a Linux distro has been very long. Since I first got to know Linux in 2010, I still often try various distros that are suitable. Because, at that time I was still in school and had lots of time to try it.

And nowadays, I don't have as much free time as I used to. But I still really like using Linux Distros. When I experienced an error, maybe I would have been enthusiastic about finding a solution. Some errors can be fixed, however, some others made me reinstall the distro I was using. From Ubuntu, Linux Mint, Xubuntu, Archcraft and finally now using Endeavor OS.

Switching from one distro to another is easy in my opinion, but what you might miss is the environment of the distro system. Like yesterday when using Archcraft. I really like this distro because it is simple and has a cool appearance from the developer's concoction.

But I admit, I often encounter various problems, and they often occur when I upgrade packages. This happens very often and makes me have to ask the forum or look for the problem myself.