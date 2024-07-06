Web Servers: Curl, CSS, Firefox/Ladybird
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl for QNX
Starting now, there are official curl releases for QNX hosted on the curl.se website. See https://curl.se/qnx.
QNX is a commercial real-time operating system and these curl release packages are produced as a result of a business arrangement.
Chen HuiJing ☛ How to try experimental CSS features
Which is why when browsers rolled out CSS grid in their stable versions, they did not have to worry about having to support earlier iterations of the syntax running around in the wild, because those were really quite minimal. The approach worked. And I think that’s why it has become a standard approach to how new CSS features are being released these days.
Jack Kelly ☛ I'm Funding Ladybird Because I Can't Fund Firefox
I’ve been meaning to write this one for a while, but the announcement of the Ladybird Browser Initiative makes now a particularly good time.
TL;DR: Chrome is eating the web. I have wanted to help fund a serious alternative browser for quite some time, and while Firefox remains the largest potential alternative, Mozilla has never let me. Since I can’t fund Firefox, I’m going to show there’s money in user-funded web browsers by funding Ladybird instead. You should too.
Mozilla
Frederik Braun ☛ Frederik Braun: The Mozilla Monument in San Francisco
For those who don't know, I have provided countless contributions to the Mozilla project. This is to an extent, that I have been added to our credits page (type about:credits into Firefox!) more than ten years ago. In February 2014, Mozilla constructed a real monument as praise for the great people - over 4,500 names - who contributed to the betterment of the web as part of Mozilla.
