Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

New Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Many UI Improvements and New Settings

The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2024-07-04, updates the panel and the PCManFM file manager with support for customizing more than two desktops. The panel also received support for customizing the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, which is now installed by default as an alternative to Wayfire.

KDE Gear 24.05.2 Is Out Now with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.05.2 is here three weeks after KDE Gear 24.05.1 to fix two regressions in the KCalc calculator app that would cause it to crash when hitting the backspace key and break input chaining, fix a crash in KDE Partition Manager caused by clicking the remove mount point button, and fix a memory leak in kdepim-runtime.

LinuxGizmos.com

RAKwireless Unveils WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267: A Compact LoRaWAN Gateway Solution

RAKwireless has introduced the WisGate Soho Pro RAK7267, the latest addition to its LoRaWAN gateway lineup. Designed for both indoor and outdoor deployments, this compact and cost-effective device is ideal for smart agriculture, smart cities, industrial IoT, and remote monitoring solutions, combining essential features of RAK gateways in a robust enclosure.

Turing Pi 2.5 4-Node Mini-ITX Cluster Board Receives Hardware Upgrades

The Turing Pi 2.5 is an updated version of the Turing Pi 2.0, a 4-node mini ITX cluster board compatible with Raspberry Pi CM4 modules and Nvidia Jetson modules. This compact device is designed for applications such as building Homelabs, self-hosting, and machine learning tasks, as it is capable of continuous 24/7 operation.

news

howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 06, 2024

File Systems

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast 440.5 and BSC Now 566
a couple of new episodes
Custom Linux-powered Smart TV breaks free from ads and tracking, enables ultimate customizability - EarlGreyTV straps a laptop to the back to unlock unlimited control
the wonders of GNU/Linux and Firefox, plus an old laptop
OpenSSH 9.8 Fixes Critical sshd Vulnerability
OpenSSH 9.8 enhances security, fixing critical race conditions in sshd and logic errors in ssh
An engineer has created a system to run Linux from Google Drive
Ersei, a computer science student at Purdue University, a prestigious school in the United States, posted on his blog that he had successfully booted Linux from Google Drive
KDE Gear 24.05.2
Distro and app store packagers should update their application packages
Finnix 126 now available for download as a super-light Linux distro under 500 MB in size
Nearly 25 years old now, the Debian-based Finnix is one of the oldest Linux distros designed to run entirely from a bootable CD
Booting Linux off of Google Drive
Competitiveness is a vice of mine. When I heard that a friend got Linux to boot off of NFS, I had to one-up her
Ladybird browser spreads its wings
Ladybird is an open-source project aimed at building an independent web browser
OpenMandriva ROME 24.07 Release Candidate
We are excited to announce the unscheduled Release Candidate for OpenMandriva rolling release model, ROME 24.07
 
Share free software with your friends and colleagues
Have you ever wondered how to get a friend or colleague or even a complete stranger hooked up with free software
howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software
Two Linux machines are configured to allow SSH access between them
Web Servers: Curl, CSS, Firefox/Ladybird
Some WWW news
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Programming storiess
This week in KDE: autoscrolling
You can now turn on the “autoscrolling” feature of the Libinput driver
Windows TCO: RansomHub, DDoS, and More
Microsoft breaking things
Red Hat Promotional Pieces by Red Hat
Some Red Hat bits
today's leftovers
5 stories about GNU/Linux
today's howtos
morning howtos
Security Leftovers
security related stories
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, Arduino, and More
some hardware news
Games: Factorio: Space Age, Proton Experimental, and More
GamingOnLinux birthday and more
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
4 more picks for now
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Security Leftovers and TCO of Windows
FUD and TCO
today's howtos
only 4 more howtos for now
Waydroid Android Emulator Might Soon Be Integrated into Steam
Waydroid is an open source Android emulator for GNU/Linux systems
Raspberry Pi and Turing Pi
Some hardware
FEX 2407 Tagged ... with AVX! – FEX-Emu
A fast linux usermode x86 and x86-64 emulator
New Raspberry Pi OS Release Brings Many UI Improvements and New Settings
Raspberry Pi OS 2024-07-04 is now available for download with multiple UI enhancements to the Wayland desktop and new settings.
KDE Gear 24.05.2 Is Out Now with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps
KDE Gear 24.05.2 software suite is now available with various fixes and other changes for several KDE applications and core components.
Latest Issue of Linux Magazine
partly paywalled
Android Leftovers
Themed icons look terrible on Android and this needs to change
today's leftovers
3 picks only
Debian: Debian GNU/Hurd and Network Time Protocol (NTP)
Some Debian picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Psion, and More
Some hardware news
IBM, Fedora, and Oracle
The Red Hat or RHEL camp
Databases and Servers: PostgreSQL and More
Some back end news
Security Leftovers
And some integrity issues
Programming Leftovers
Programming with R, Rust, and more
Microsoft EEE and Openwashing
hostile and misleading moves
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning
Manual action needed to resolve boot failure for Fedora Atomic Desktops and Fedora IoT
In order to resolve this issue, you must first boot into the previous version of your system
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.8, Linux 6.6.37, Linux 6.1.97, Linux 5.15.162, Linux 5.10.221, 5.4.279, and Linux 4.19.317
I'm announcing the release of the 6.9.8 kernel
Improve Plasma performance, screenshots without borders
The Plasma desktop environment is great
Windows TCO: BianLian, Volcano Demon, and More
7 stories for today
Running Windows on Linux? Yes, It's Possible with Wine and Proton!
The Linux operating system is renowned for its stability, security, and open-source nature
Audacious Music App Now Defaults to GTK3, Adds New Plugins
A new version of the Audacious music player popped out a few weeks back,
Proton Launch Privacy-Focused Google Docs Alternative
Proton, once famed for a VPN, now provides a suite of secure online services
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Games: Dolphin, Castle Come, and More
9 stories about games
10 Best Linux Distributions for Xfce Desktop
Looking for the best distributions that feature Xfce desktop
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel
4 outside the paywall now
The GhostBSD in the machine
GhostBSD is a desktop-oriented operating system based on FreeBSD and the MATE Desktop Environment
This latest Windows 11 update bug may finally convince me to switch to Linux
Yet another Windows 11 update gets released with issues
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU Direvent 5.4 and GNU dbm 1.2
two new GNU releases
Canonical Firefighting Support offers expert troubleshooting for Ubuntu Linux systems
Canonical has introduced Firefighting Support
Why Chimera Linux
I like that it is a comparatively small and easy to understand system without giving up quite as much as you do with Alpine Linux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing (Fake, Microsoft-Sponsored Lobby, OSI)
Some Free software news
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related things
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux news
GNU/Linux Hardware and Open Hardware
several hardware stories
X Window System At 40
On 19th June the X Window System celebrated its 40th birthday
today's howtos
afternoon howtos
wcurl: Announcement and More
a pair of new blog posts
Miracle-WM 0.3 Arrives with Bling, Bug Fixes - Better i3 IPC Support
a new tiling window manager made for the Mir Wayland compositor
May and June in KDE PIM
Here's our bi-monthly update from KDE's personal information management applications team
Zorin OS 15 year – Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Go down memory lane with all historical versions of Zorin OS
Android Leftovers
Wireless Android Auto adapters FAQ – Motorola MA1, AAWireless, more
today's leftovers
5 more picks
Open Hardware: “Retro Supplies”, Raspberry Pi, and More
4 hardware stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Security Leftovers
only 3 for now
today's howtos
many howtos
OpenSUSE and LEAP News
Some SUSE stuff
Windows TCO: Ransomware, Lockbit, and More
4 TCO stories
What Apple has forgotten...
When NeXT still existed and the black hardware was a thing
Calamares Installer 3.3.8 Released, Here’s What’s New
Calamares installer 3.3.8 bugfix release is out with updates in partitioning and encrypted swap fixes
Celebrate Independence Day this Fourth of July by switching from Microsoft Windows 11 to Linux
As fireworks light up the night sky this July 4, consider celebrating Independence Day by declaring your freedom from the tyranny of Windows 11 and switching to Linux
Peppermint OS’s Family Expands with ‘Loaded’ Version
Peppermint Loaded: Complete with pre-installed apps, Flatpak support, Mint Store integration, and more for an out-of-the-box experience
Linux Mint 22 Beta Released with Cinnamon 6.2, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
The Linux Mint team has released today the beta version of the upcoming Linux Mint 22 operating system series, which can be downloaded and tested right now.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Calamares & some Distro Notes
Calamares is an indepdendent Linux distro-installer, and we just released Calamares 3.3.7
Keychain Development Update: Yubikey Support
Following my latest post about Keychain, here is a new development update
ADLINK Unveils NXP i.MX 93 and i.MX 8M Plus Based Open Standard Modules
ADLINK introduced two new modules this week, the NXP i.MX 93 and NXP i.MX 8M Plus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles