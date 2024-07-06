howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

Readers who have been following my series of reviews on free and open source backup software will have noticed that many of the programs lack any specific functionality for cloud support. However, there are a number of options available to replicate this functionality for yourself.

One solution is to use a regular virtual private server or a dedicated server. Combine that with SSHFS, a file system in user space (FUSE) that uses the SSH File Transfer Protocol (SFTP) to mount a remote file system. SSHFS lets you interact with directories and files located on a remote server or workstation over a normal ssh connection

Two Linux machines are configured to allow SSH access between them. One of these can be a local machine rather than a remote server.