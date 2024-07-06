Collections of Different Linux Distributions

SnoopGod Linux is a Linux-based penetration testing distribution for penetration testers and security researchers.

It’s designed to be fast, easy to use, and provide a minimal complete desktop cybersecurity and developer friendly environment.

SnoopGod is based on the popular Ubuntu operating system and is tailored to meet the needs of security professionals, ethical hackers, and other cybersecurity enthusiasts. SnoopGod provides users with a wide range of tools and utilities that can be used to test the security of computer networks, detect vulnerabilities, and perform digital forensics investigations.

These tools include popular software like Metasploit, Nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, and Aircrack-ng. SnoopGod also includes a range of programming languages and frameworks such as Python, Ruby, and Perl, which can be used to develop custom scripts and exploit code.