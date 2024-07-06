Collections of Different Linux Distributions
SnoopGod Linux - Ubuntu-based penetration testing distribution
SnoopGod Linux is a Linux-based penetration testing distribution for penetration testers and security researchers.
It’s designed to be fast, easy to use, and provide a minimal complete desktop cybersecurity and developer friendly environment.
SnoopGod is based on the popular Ubuntu operating system and is tailored to meet the needs of security professionals, ethical hackers, and other cybersecurity enthusiasts. SnoopGod provides users with a wide range of tools and utilities that can be used to test the security of computer networks, detect vulnerabilities, and perform digital forensics investigations.
These tools include popular software like Metasploit, Nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, and Aircrack-ng. SnoopGod also includes a range of programming languages and frameworks such as Python, Ruby, and Perl, which can be used to develop custom scripts and exploit code.
Daphile - Linux appliance distribution for audiophiles
Daphile is a headless music server operating system. This provides an audiophile class music server and player OS – targeted to dedicated headless PC.
It enables the best possible audio quality and future-proof flexibility by providing plug&play support for USB connected digital-to-analog converters (DAC). You can easily setup a multi-zone system just by connecting another USB DAC for each zone.
The software solutions of Daphile are optimized for the best possible audiophile experience. The Daphile supports the most common file formats including high resolution audio. It manages bit-perfect and gapless playback.
Daphile is based on the open source Squeezebox Server, Squeezelite and Linux.