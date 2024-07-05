Games: Dolphin, Castle Come, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE released on GOG plus new giveaway
For the GOG fans amongst the GamingOnLinux readership, there's another big DRM-free release available with METAL GEAR RISING: REVENGEANCE. Plus, another giveaway.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin moves to a more rapid release cycle
The team behind the free and open source GameCube and Wii emulator Dolphin have announced a big change to their plans, along with a new much more rapid release schedule.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ All KINGDOM HEARTS games now Steam Deck Verified (plus more games)
Good news KINGDOM HEARTS fans. All of the titles currently available on Steam have now been tested by Valve and given the fancy green Steam Deck Verified tick.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ #DRIVE Rally gets a new trailer to show off new gameplay and features
#DRIVE Rally is actually looking pretty darn good. A reinvention of classic 90s rally racing with a whole lot of content and features to be excited about.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ You can now use the Game Boy Camera as a webcam for your PC — 26-year-old camera gets new life with the sleek GB Operator dock
The Playback software will soon receive an update that allows it to read image data from the Game Boy Camera cartridge.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Castle Come is a 'walking fortress roguelike' that sounds simply awesome
Now and then I come across a game and just think - I have to have it. Castle Come is one of those times, a roguelike where you control a walking fortress you build up as you go. Hopefully it will work with Proton on Linux / Steam Deck, I will be surprised if it doesn't.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's how to fix the ELDEN RING 'inappropriate activity' issue on Linux / Steam Deck
A new patch has been rolled out for ELDEN RING, and it's supposed to fix the inappropriate activity detected message from their anti-cheat with a bit of manual effort. Here's what to do. This issue affected Linux desktop, Steam Deck and it seems people on Windows PCs as well.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ The community won the battle, so PvP battler Fishards is now open source
Back in June the developers of Fishards put out a bit of an ultimatum: fight them in-game and win to make the game open source, or they will nuke the game from orbit.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ PSA: If you use Bazzite you need to do a manual fix to get updates
Bazzite, the popular version of Linux powered by Fedora and Universal Blue that's great for handhelds including the Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go and others needs a little manual user effort after a bit of human error.