Best Free and Open Source Software

As with countless other tools, you don’t need a proprietary hosted solution for your calendar needs. There might just be an open source project that’s a perfect fit.
To provide an insight into the quality of software that is available, we have compiled a list of 9 high quality terminal-based open source calendar software. Hopefully, there will be something of interest here for anyone who wants to manage their daily activities.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
Wora - music player targeted at audiophiles - LinuxLinks
Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. But we hope our reviews of music players helps narrow the field.
All music libraries are different, and the right open source music player can make a world of difference – especially if you’ve a large collection.
We’ve reviewed the vast majority of music players for Linux. But there always seems more out there to explore.
Wora is billed as a beautiful music player for audiophiles. It’s written in TypeScript and published under an open source license.