10 Best Linux Distributions for Xfce Desktop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 05, 2024



Quoting: 10 Best Xfce Based Linux Distributions —

If you are a Linux user and have ever searched for a stable and lightweight desktop environment, then you have definitely heard of Xfce.

It is fast, consumes minimal system resources while still offering a user-friendly UI that looks good. Not to forget, it also features one of the best file managers for Linux,i.e. Thunar. Undoubtedly, baked in utilities like this, its lightweight nature, and some customizability makes it a good pick for many.

So, what distribution should you pick to use Xfce as the desktop? Fret not, here, I have a list of the best Linux distributions for Xfce desktops that will get the job done.