Games: VKD3D-Proton, Survivors Bundle, X4: Foundations
VKD3D-Proton v2.13 has updates for OpenVR / OpenXR, performance improvements + more
Hans-Kristian Arntzen today announced the released of VKD3D-Proton version 2.13, the Direct3D 12 API on top of Vulkan translator for Proton.
The Self-Published Survivors Bundle on Steam gives you 9 positively rated games for cheaps
There sure are a lot of survivor-like bullet-heaven games now aren't there. So, to help cut through the noise just a bit, a whole bunch just teamed up for the special Self-Published Survivors Bundle.
Check out the new trailer for PRIM, a creepy-but-cute point’n’click dark humour adventure
PRIM, a creepy-but-cute point’n’click adventure game full of dark humour, is looking really good and there's a brand new trailer to show it off. Funded via Kickstarter back in 2021, the developer Common Colors managed to raise €68,956 towards helping it get across the finishing line.
Embracer Group put out their plans for AI in game development
After killing off and selling off various studios and causing lots of job losses, Embracer Group have put out their latest annual report and they have big plans for AI.
X4: Foundations Update 7.00 and X4: Timelines DLC are out now
X4: Foundations 7.00 Update and X4: Timelines from Egosoft bring some huge changes to the huge space sim and there's never been a better time to try it out.
Cosmic horror post-apocalyptic RPG Death Trash has a teaser for a new update
Death Trash features a world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. Influenced by post-apocalyptic, horror, and cyberpunk classics. Death Trash is certainly promising, and it's finally gearing up for a content update.
PVKK from the Dome Keeper devs has you manually control a massive planetary defence cannon
Developer Bippinbits have announced PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant (yes really) as their next game following Dome Keeper. It looks suspiciously like Dome Keeper is 3D, but it's a lot more than that.
SteamOS 3.6.6 Preview for Steam Deck has fixes for ELDEN RING, system memory leak and more
Valve has launched another small update for the Steam Deck with SteamOS 3.6.6 Preview now available for testing which may be essential if you're playing ELDEN RING.