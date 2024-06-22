posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 22, 2024



Quoting: This week in KDE: Plasma 6.1 cleanups —

Plasma 6.1 has been released to good reviews! We’ve spent the week fixing issues reported so far, as always. So far we’re in good shape here, with almost all the big issues fixed already. We’re still tracking a few more, such as cases where triple buffering introduced stuttering, or random QML widgets and System Settings pages failing to launch until Qt’s QML cache folder is cleared (if you do this, please save it first and attach it to the bug report).

So this time, lets start with the bug fixes...