Making my first embedded Linux system and Open Hardware leftovers
-
Uros Popovic ☛ Making my first embedded Linux system
This post is the documentation of my journey to building my first Linux system. I started with no PCB experience whatsoever and I am here to document the journey to my Linux-ready PCB.
The initial part of this text may seem somewhat off-topic, but I promise there is cohesion to all these sections, so please patiently read through the whole text.
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-06-12 [Older] SparkFun's Top YouTube Videos
-
Talospace ☛ A RISC-V option for your Framework laptop (how about POWER next?)
Now the first third-party Framework mainboard is coming, and it's not x86: it's RISC-V, and it fits in their 13" chassis. A RISC-V option is of course not new in portable computers; I reviewed the ClockworkPi RISC-V DevTerm a couple years ago, which can take either an RPi ARM compute module or an Allwinner D1 based on the 1GHz RV64IMAFDCVU XuanTie C906. However, the CPU is more powerful than that, a quad-core StarFive JH7110 with four SiFive U74 cores. The new Framework mainboard is based on an existing DeepComputing laptop product called "Roma;" DeepComputing now sells a more advanced version in a laptop of their own based on the octocore SpacemiT K1. Combined with the generally well-regarded Framework loadout and creature comforts, this could definitely be a product to watch.
-
Frank Delporte ☛ Repairing Roland Piano HP-237E Keys and Pedal Connector
This is a bit of a different type of post… At my son’s school, the piano in the music class had a few issues, and I went “on a quest” to fix it :-) This post is a collection of what info I needed to get this done, written down here, just in case someone is looking for the same info.
-
The Register UK ☛ Arm Memory Tag Extensions broken by speculative execution
Speculative execution refers to the practice of performing certain operations on modern processors before they're needed and either using the results, if required by the program's path, or tossing them, if the program takes a different path. Doing so tends to make application execution faster, though it adds a significant security risk, exemplified by the Meltdown and Spectre bugs that surfaced in 2018 and have plagued makers of hardware and software ever since.
-
The Register UK ☛ Tiny Mac: Apple's Macintosh 128K on a Pi Pico
Compared to the $2.5k Apple wanted for the Mac in 1984 – around $7.5k in today's money – a Pi Pico with the RP2040 costs around $4. While the RP2040 is pitched at the microcontroller market, hobbyists have made the device run anything from Doom to a raft of emulators for long obsolete computers.
Inveterate tinkerer Matt Evans has taken things further and managed to fire up an emulation of the original Macintosh 128K on the diminutive computer.
-