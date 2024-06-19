BSD: Run your own FreeBSD package cache, NetBSD 10 on a Pinebook Pro laptop
-
Occasionally Useful Notes ☛ Why and how to run your own FreeBSD package cache. — blog.rlwinm.de
The official FreeBSD package repositories or more specifically the CDN delivering these packages as a service to the public can be slow depending on where in the world you are. Also the more bandwidth and requests per second you add to their load (e.g. with “clever” parallel pkg-fetch(8) scripts) the less there is for everyone else.
-
Joel P ☛ Lab Notes | NetBSD 10 on a Pinebook Pro laptop
I've been running NetBSD on a RockPro64 since NetBSD 10-BETA, and I'm still happy with it now with NetBSD 10-RELEASE. I'm always looking for hardware to hack NetBSD though, and I recently watched a FOSDEM 2024 video: NetBSD 10: Thirty years, still going strong!. The Pinebook Pro laptop was mentioned at one point, which has the same RockChip SoC as the RockPro64. That reminded me I'd been wanting to give this inexpensive ARM 64 laptop a try.