posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 19, 2024



Quoting: Happy 31st Birthday, FreeBSD! —

When we talk about Open Source, especially free operating systems, one name written in golden letters consistently stands out. Yes, it’s FreeBSD! It’s a name celebrated in the open-source community and continues to serve millions of users and organizations worldwide reliably.

Today, we commemorate a significant milestone in the technology landscape—FreeBSD, a trailblazing open-source operating system, reaches the age of 31. Its journey began at the University of California at Berkeley, on June 19, 1993, with an email thread on an early BSD list, officially heralding the birth of what we now recognize as FreeBSD.