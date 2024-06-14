Windows TCO Leftovers
Silicon Angle ☛ Black Basta ransomware group suspected in Ascension data theft incident
One of the largest nonprofit and Catholic health systems in the U.S. and also the second-largest operator of hospitals in the U.S. as of 2019, Ascension first disclosed that it had suffered a security issue on May 5. At the time, Ascension said the attack had disrupted clinical operations and was advising business partners to suspend their connections to the Ascension environment temporarily.
The Record ☛ City governments in Michigan, New York face shutdowns after ransomware attacks
Multiple U.S. city governments are dealing with ransomware attacks this week, disrupting services and forcing officials to close facilities in response.
On Wednesday, Michigan’s Traverse City and New York’s Newburgh both announced cyber incidents and warned residents that they cannot handle some payments for things like taxes, water and permits.
Threat Source ☛ How we can separate botnets from the malware operations that rely on them
A separate disruption campaign targeted a botnet called “911 S5,” which the FBI said was used to “commit cyber attacks, large-scale fraud, child exploitation, harassment, bomb threats, and export violations.”
But with these types of announcements, I think there can be confusion about what a botnet disruption means, exactly. As we’ve written about before in the case of the LockBit ransomware, botnet and server disruptions can certainly cause headaches for threat actors, but usually are not a complete shutdown of their operations, forcing them to go offline forever.
Cyble Inc ☛ Daily Blood Tests In London Hospitals Down From 10,000 To 400 Post Synnovis Ransomware Attack
Services including blood transfusions reportedly remain severely disrupted at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital and King’s College Hospital. Both hospitals are experiencing disruption of pathology services, particularly blood tests.
Bridge Michigan ☛ Cyberattack on Ascension Michigan, other sites, began with ‘honest mistake’
It’s not clear if the person who downloaded the files was staff, a contractor or a visitor doing work unrelated to the hospital systems, for example. And while Ascension has acknowledged the attack as “ransomware,” it has not said whether it paid the ransom, nor has the attacker or attacking organization been identified.