today's leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series 5.93 (6.0-RC1)
Heaps of package version updates. The kernel is 6.6.32, 6.6.x being LTS.
The release version will be 6.0, and I thought it prudent to bring out at least one "RC"; which is 5.93. Get it from here: [...]
Databases
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Modern SQLite: Delete limit
Bet you've never heard of it! The delete statement in SQLite supports order by and limit/offset clauses, so that you can limit the number of rows to be deleted.
Licensing / Legal
Why sysadmins should license their code for Open Source
Help your fellow sysadmins by Open Source licensing your scripts for maximum impact and community benefit.
Programming/Development
Buttondown ☛ Nondeterminism in Formal Specification
Just an unordered collections of thoughts on this.
In programming languages, nondeterminism tends to come from randomness, concurrency, or external forces (like user input or other systems). In specification languages, we also have nondeterminism as a means of abstraction. Say we're checking if a user submitted the correct password. A software implementation might look something like this:
FSFE ☛ Blind trust in valgrind – the Debian OpenSSL vulnerability
There are certainly various lessons to be learned from this, both on the cryptographic, the programming and the practical side.
Perl / Raku
Openwashing
Open Source Initiative ☛ Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition – Weekly update June 10 [Ed: Openwashing garbage and lobbying for Microsoft, sponsored by Microsoft. OSI is worse than worthless these days.]
This week, we continued discussions about the role of training data in open source AI. Missed it? Catch up here!
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Mozilla's War on the Open Internet
The Mega Corp behind Firefox takes another step to stomp out free speech and an "Open Web".
