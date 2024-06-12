Slimbook, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ Mixtile mPCIe Module Adds Zigbee & Z-Wave Support to Mixtile Edge 2
The Mixtile 2-in-1 Zigbee & Z-Wave mPCIe Interface Module enhances smart home gateways by integrating advanced wireless technologies. This new product is designed for any IoT gateway with a mini PCIe interface running Home Assistant, it also works seamlessly with the Mixtile Edge 2 Kit, offering versatility for various setups.
Dedoimedo ☛ Slimbook Executive, long-term usage report 4
In the past year, I continued the long-term usage tradition of reports with the Executive. There have been three reports thus far, and they show a pretty consistent trend. This is a solid laptop. It's stable, robust and fun. The ergonomics are excellent, from the case via its delightful, color-rich screen to its sturdy, well-spaced keyboard. Kubuntu 22.04, chosen as the operating system, also behaves, delivering pretty good results. Well, it's time for another lil' review. Let's see what's happened since.
Hackaday ☛ OpenSCAD Cranks Out Parametric CNC Clamps
If you’ve ever used a CNC router or mill, you’ll know how many little things need to go right before you get anything resembling acceptable results. We could (and probably should?) run a whole series of posts on selecting the correct bit for the job at hand and figuring out the appropriate feeds and speeds. But before you even get to that point, there’s something even more critical you need to do: hold the workpiece down so it doesn’t blast off into orbit when the tool touches it.
TechCrunch ☛ Raspberry Pi is now a public company
Raspberry Pi is mostly known for its tiny computers that can be programmed to perform all sorts of tasks without spending too much money and requiring too much power. These ARM-based computers became particularly popular among tech hobbyists who wanted to create media servers, retro game consoles, interactive dashboards, robotics projects and more.
More recently, many industrial companies have started integrating the Raspberry Pi in their devices and facilities. The company reports that the industrial and embedded segment represents 72% of its sales.
Raspberry Pi has sold 60 million units since its inception. In 2023 alone, Raspberry Pi generated $266 million in revenue and $66 million in gross profit.
CNBC ☛ Raspberry Pi IPO: Computing firm to raise $211 million
Shares of Raspberry Pi began "conditional dealing" on Tuesday.
This is a period during which certain investors, like institutional ones, start trading shares.