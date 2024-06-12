It’s been a long time coming and it’s also been challenging for the devs, but Raspberry Pi 5 support is finally here for both AlmaLinux OS 9.4 and AlmaLinux OS 8.10 releases, featuring the GNOME desktop environment as the default graphical interface.
Last week, TUXEDO Computers unveiled a prototype ARM notebook at the 2024 Computex Taipei computer trade fair powered by a Snapdragon X Elite SoC from Qualcomm with 12 cores, up to 4.6 GHz clock speed, a built-in Adreno GPU with 1.25 GHz clock speed, and 20W TDP, as well as 32 GB LPDDRX5 RAM.
Highlights of Firefox 127 include an updated screenshots feature that now lets you take screenshots of various :about: pages, as well as of file certain types like SVG, XML, and others, along with improved performance of capturing of large screenshots and improved accessibility through new keyboard shortcuts, theme compatibility, and High Contrast Mode (HCM) support.