WordPress 6.6 Beta 1 is Released, LWN Changes Software to Suppress 'Unwanted' Comments
-
WordPress ☛ WordPress 6.6 Beta 1
WordPress 6.6 Beta 1 is here! Please download and test it. This beta version of the WordPress software is under development. Please do not install, run, or test this version of WordPress on production or mission-critical websites—you risk unexpected results if you do.
-
LWN ☛ LWN: New site feature: comment subthread hiding
In the recent discussion on commenting at
LWN, several readers asked for the ability to hide subthreads of a long
comment stream. That feature has just been added; it is also integrated
with the three comment-display modes and with comment filtering, removing
the need for JavaScript for filtering. Hiding is not persistent; no extra
data is stored at either end.
Give it a try; if you have comments on the new mechanism, this is the place
to put them.