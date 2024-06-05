Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support
Coming more than four months after Parrot OS 6.0, the Parrot OS 6.1 release is still powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series for the 64-bit (x86_64) generic images, as well as Linux 6.6 LTS for the Raspberry Pi image, which has been updated once again to improve support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board.
Anonsurf, Parrot’s anonymous mode wrapper to force connections through the Tor network, has been updated to version 4.2, a release that improves stability and fixes issues in the launcher script for better anonymity and a more enjoyable user experience.