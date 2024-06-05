Security-Oriented Distro Parrot OS 6.1 Improves Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 05, 2024



Coming more than four months after Parrot OS 6.0, the Parrot OS 6.1 release is still powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series for the 64-bit (x86_64) generic images, as well as Linux 6.6 LTS for the Raspberry Pi image, which has been updated once again to improve support for the latest Raspberry Pi 5 board.

Anonsurf, Parrot’s anonymous mode wrapper to force connections through the Tor network, has been updated to version 4.2, a release that improves stability and fixes issues in the launcher script for better anonymity and a more enjoyable user experience.

