GUADEC 2024 Call for BoFs and Workshops and Free Software Directory Meeting (IRC)

We are excited to announce the call for submissions for Birds-of-a-Feather (BoF) sessions and Workshops for GUADEC 2024!

BoF and Workshop sessions will be scheduled in one or two-hour blocks on Monday, July 22, and Tuesday, July 23. If you’re interested in hosting a session on either of these days, please fill out this form to apply. If you previously submitted a proposal during the call for proposals, your request has already been included in the conference schedule. The deadline for new submissions is 15th June.