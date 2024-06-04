today's leftovers
NYOB ☛ Microsoft violates children’s privacy – but blames your local school
Open Hardware/Modding
CNX Software ☛ SBC software news – Armbian 24.5.1, DietPi 9.4, and Otii server for the Raspberry Pi 4/5
There’s been some notable software news for single board computers (SBCs) in the last few weeks with the release of Armbian 24.5.1 Havier with a focus on stability and UX improvement, the release of DietPi 9.4 lightweight Debian distritions for SBCs, and Otii server, the software for Qoitech Arc power supply, meter, and DAQ, has been finally released for the Raspberry Pi 4/5. Armbian 24.5.1 Havier Armbian announced 24.5.1 Havier on May 25 with bug fixes and improvements as a point release, but also some new boards.
CNX Software ☛ Conexio Stratus Pro – A battery-powered nRF9161 development kit with LTE IoT, DECT NR+, GNSS connectivity (Crowdfunding)
Conexio Stratus Pro is a tiny IoT development kit based on Nordic Semi nRF9161 system-in-package (SiP) with LTE-M/NB-IoT, DECT NR+, and GNSS connectivity and designed to create battery-powered cellular-connected electronic projects and products such as asset trackers, environmental monitors, smart meters, and industrial automation devices. Just like the previous generation Conexio Startus board based on the Nordic Semi nRF9160 cellular IoT SiP, the new Conexio Stratus Pro board supports solar energy harvesting and comes with a Feather form factor and Qwiic connector for each expansion.
Games
Boiling Steam ☛ Schim: Preview on GNU/Linux (and Steam Deck)
Schim will be released this year in July (2024) and we have got access to a pre-release demo (which is apparently different from the public demo). The game has been in development for a fairly long time, and you can see it’s now very polished. It’s mostly developed by Ewoud van der Werf, who started working on Schim as a school project, until the scope expanded beyond that.
