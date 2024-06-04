Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: The Best Open Source Solutions for Personal Cloud: A Comprehensive Guide
In an era where data privacy and control are paramount, setting up a personal cloud offers an excellent alternative to traditional cloud services. By leveraging open source solutions, you can maintain complete control over your data, customize your setup to meet specific needs, and avoid subscription fees. This article explores some of the best open source solutions for creating a personal cloud, providing insights into their features, benefits, and how they can help you take control of your data.
-
Silicon Angle ☛ GitLab delivers strong earnings beat and raises guidance, but investors are unimpressed
Shares of GitLab Inc. were trading slightly lower in the after-hours session today, even though the company reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue and followed that with strong guidance.
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ simstudy: another way to generate data from a non-standard density
One of my goals for the simstudy package is to make it as easy as possible to generate data from a wide range of data distributions.
-
Rlang ☛ An Overview of the New Parameter Estimate Functions in the TidyDensity Package
Hello, R enthusiasts! I’m excited to share some fantastic updates to the TidyDensity package. These updates introduce a suite of parameter estimate functions designed to make your data analysis more efficient and insightful.
-
Rlang ☛ pRotectionism: The way to compete in 2024
Have you ever......spent hours, maybe even days, tackling a tricky coding problem at work, only to discover a better, cleaner, and faster open-source alternative?
-
-
Chromium
-
Google ☛ Introducing Shared Memory Versioning to improve slow interactions
On the Chrome team, we believe it’s not sufficient to be fast most of the time, we have to be fast all of the time. Today’s The Fast and the Curious post explores how we contributed to Core Web Vitals by surveying the field data of Chrome responding to user interactions across all websites, ultimately improving performance of the web.
As billions of people turn to the web to get things done every day, the browser becomes more responsible for hosting a multitude of apps at once, resource contention becomes a challenge. The multi-process Chrome browser contends for multiple resources: CPU and memory of course, but also its own queues of work between its internal services (in this article, the network service).
-