Canonical/Ubuntu: ISO 21434, Ubuntu Core, and RISC-V Milk-V Mars Single-Board Computer

Expanding its list of officially-supported RISC-V systems, Canonical brings Ubuntu 24.04 Server to the compact Milk-V Mars.

Canonical is continuing to broaden its support for devices based around the free and open source RISC-V architecture, releasing a version of Ubuntu Linux specifically tailored to the Milk-V Mars single-board computer (SBC).

"Canonical has always been committed to supporting the development community by providing the latest and greatest of open source across various ISAs [Instruction Set Architectures]. We are thrilled to collaborate with Milk-V in enabling Ubuntu on the Milk-V Mars SBC," says Canonical's Gordan Markuš.