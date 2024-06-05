Canonical/Ubuntu: ISO 21434, Ubuntu Core, and RISC-V Milk-V Mars Single-Board Computer
Ubuntu ☛ Vehicle cybersecurity: the journey towards ISO 21434 compliance
Automotive is going through considerable technological advancement, centred around the software that vehicles and their manufacturers use. A large part of this software evolution is the move towards open source software. Ensuring the safety and security of critical systems is extremely important, especially in safety-critical use cases.
Ubuntu ☛ A look into Ubuntu Core 24: Deploying Hey Hi (AI) models in FPGAs for production
Welcome to this blog series which explores innovative uses of Ubuntu Core. Throughout this series, Canonical’s Engineers will show what you can build with this Core 24 release, highlighting the features and tools available to you.
Ubuntu ☛ A look into Ubuntu Core 24: Device management with Landscape
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical launches Ubuntu Core 24
Immutable Ubuntu Core delivers a new factory installation system for IoT device makers, GPU support for AIoT and device management integrations with Landscape and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Microsoft trap Azure IoT Edge. London, 4 June 2024. Today, Canonical announced the general availability of Ubuntu Core 24, with a 12 year Long Term Support (LTS) commitment.
Hackster ☛ Canonical Launches an Ubuntu Linux Image Optimized for the RISC-V Milk-V Mars Single-Board Computer
Expanding its list of officially-supported RISC-V systems, Canonical brings Ubuntu 24.04 Server to the compact Milk-V Mars.
Canonical is continuing to broaden its support for devices based around the free and open source RISC-V architecture, releasing a version of Ubuntu Linux specifically tailored to the Milk-V Mars single-board computer (SBC).
"Canonical has always been committed to supporting the development community by providing the latest and greatest of open source across various ISAs [Instruction Set Architectures]. We are thrilled to collaborate with Milk-V in enabling Ubuntu on the Milk-V Mars SBC," says Canonical's Gordan Markuš.