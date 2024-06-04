Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Kernel Live Patch Support Cadence Update
We’re rolling out what we believe is an elegant solution that meets customer requirements. Going forward, live patching will become what amounts to its own patch stream, allowing customers to get live patches for a critical and important CVE for any supported kernel for a full year after the kernel is updated. This allows you to reboot on your own schedule. The tradeoff is that there are no longer live patches for every errata kernel, but only selected kernels (approximately quarterly) in the various errata streams.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ NetBox Labs and Red Hat collaborate to accelerate network automation with NetBox and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform
“NetBox and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform are two of the most critical pieces of modern network automation architectures, widely deployed in the most mature network automation practices in the world,” says Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO of NetBox Labs. “As organizations continue to embrace the transformative power of network automation, the collaboration between NetBox Labs and Red Hat will continue to pay dividends for the network automation ecosystem.”
-
Red Hat ☛ Load testing 3scale API Management with Hyperfoil and Ansible
I was interested in doing some load testing against Red Hat 3scale API Management. After a bit of digging around, I discovered perftest-toolkit, an open source load testing toolkit.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ Saying a lot while saying nothing at all about Ansible AWX
A few days ago, the post Upcoming Changes to the AWX Project came across my feed. An innocuous title, but sometimes community-impacting changes are buried in posts like this. So, as an interested Ansible user, I read through the post.
-
Ankur Sinha "FranciscoD": Week 22 update
Last Monday was the late spring bank holiday, so it was a four day week.
We've made some changes to the NeuroML standard in the last week.