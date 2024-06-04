I finally found the reason why my ssh authentication socket provided by gpg-agent wasn’t used by programs started from the desktop environment (KDE in my case, but this is irrelevant). The problem is, not surprisingly, a bug in the Arch package of gcr-4.

[...]

The bug in the Arch package was fixed 2 months ago in this commit, but unfortunately, Arch does not provide clean-up of incorrectly configured systems. That means in my case that the incorrect link did remain there even after fixed packages got installed.

Sometimes I long for the Debian way requiring messed up configuration to be fixed by the package maintainers …