today's howtos
H2S Media ☛ Installing Glances in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS server
Check out the simple steps of this tutorial to learn how to use Python PIP to install Glances’ latest version on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble GNU/Linux for monitoring the system resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on Linux Mint 21. Htop is a command-line utility that displays real-time information about processes, CPU and memory usage, and system uptime. It presents this data in a visually appealing and easy-to-navigate interface, making it a favorite among GNU/Linux users and system administrators.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Nginx for PHP-FPM on Fedora
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: How to Set Up Your Own Git Server on Ubuntu
Setting up your own Git server on Ubuntu offers numerous advantages over using hosted services like Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub . It gives you full control over your repositories, ensures your data privacy, eliminates dependency on third-party services, and can be more cost-effective in the long run. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps to set up your own Git server on Ubuntu, along with a detailed explanation of the benefits of using a self-hosted Git server.
Norbert Preining ☛ Arch Linux: Fix gcr-agent interfering with ssh/gpg-agent
I finally found the reason why my ssh authentication socket provided by gpg-agent wasn’t used by programs started from the desktop environment (KDE in my case, but this is irrelevant). The problem is, not surprisingly, a bug in the Arch package of gcr-4.
[...]
The bug in the Arch package was fixed 2 months ago in this commit, but unfortunately, Arch does not provide clean-up of incorrectly configured systems. That means in my case that the incorrect link did remain there even after fixed packages got installed.
Sometimes I long for the Debian way requiring messed up configuration to be fixed by the package maintainers …
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Some Cool Window Animations in Ubuntu 24.04 GNOME
This tutorial shows how to enable some cool animations, when moving, opening, closing, minimizing and restoring app windows in Ubuntu with default GNOME Desktop. All the animations here are handled by GNOME shell extensions, meaning they will also work in Fedora Workstation, RHEL 9, and other GNU/Linux with GNOME desktop.
TecMint ☛ How to Make ISO from Directory in Linux
ISO files are a standard format for storing and distributing data, and they can be easily created using the command line in Linux.