GNU/Linux Everywhere
-
Wesley Moore ☛ Tech Stack 2024 - Wesley Moore
I use Linux for everything. On my desktop machine, which I use for work as well as personal computing I run Arch Linux. On my laptop, which is more of an ancillary device that I use for tinkering and occasional travel I run Chimera Linux. My goal is to run Chimera on the desktop too (it actually dual boots already) but I need to get my work development environment working on it before I can do that. My desktop is my primary computer, the rest of the post will focus on that.
-
Devon Dundee ☛ Mystery Switch | Devon Dundee
When I got home and was able to connect it to power, the device didn't immediately offer any obvious clues as to its owner. The profile name was a gamer tag, and I couldn't check the email address on the Nintendo eShop account because I was afraid to give the thing access to my network. Finally, I went into its WiFi settings and was able to deduce where it came from based on some of its previously-connected networks.