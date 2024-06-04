GNU/Linux Everywhere

I use Linux for everything. On my desktop machine, which I use for work as well as personal computing I run Arch Linux. On my laptop, which is more of an ancillary device that I use for tinkering and occasional travel I run Chimera Linux. My goal is to run Chimera on the desktop too (it actually dual boots already) but I need to get my work development environment working on it before I can do that. My desktop is my primary computer, the rest of the post will focus on that.