Applications: Bartib, Productivity Tools, and Ansible
OSTechNix ☛ How To Track Your Time In GNU/Linux With Bartib
Struggling to stay productive in Linux? Bartib can help! This guide explains how to track your time with Bartib, a time tracking application for Linux.
TecMint ☛ Top 5 Open-Source Productivity Tools for Linux
However, the truth is that it’s really up to you to know and recognize what works for you and your lifestyle as a Linux user.
Linux Handbook ☛ Manage Services With Ansible Service Module
The service module in Ansible comes in handy for managing services across a variety of platforms.