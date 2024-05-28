Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, WordPress Briefing, Destination Linux
-
Linux User Space Episode 4:19: The Ease of These Passkeys
Coming up in this episode
* We want to be the hosts with the most (compute)
* Use Passkeys, (PASS!!!!)
* ed, notes, the GNU/Linux Wars and Hey Hi (AI) in the feedback
1:43 Which Mini PC Do We Buy?
23:21 Time to Use Passkeys!
55:03 greenthumbs Feedback
58:00 Scott Feedback
1:01:32 Dave Feedback
1:08:29 n.m Feedback
1:14:05 kynize Feedback
1:25:53 Next Time
1:32:02 Stinger
-
Late Night Linux – Episode 283
We look back at what GNU/Linux and open source was like when we first got into it, and consider some of the ways that things have improved over all these years. Entroware This episode is sponsored by Entroware.
-
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 80: Unlocking Your WordPress Potential with Learn WordPress Tools
Welcome to another episode of the WordPress Briefing! In this episode, your host, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, delves into the incredible resources available to help you broaden your WordPress expertise. Whether you're just starting out or looking to deepen your skillset, these tools and tutorials offer something for everyone. Join us as we explore how Learn WordPress can be your guide on the journey to mastering WordPress, providing invaluable support and community connections along the way.
-
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 372: Microsoft’s Hey Hi (AI) Recall is Creepy! Winamp is opening their source code?
-
Destination Linux 372: Microsoft's Hey Hi (AI) Recall is Creepy! Winamp is opening their source code?
00:01:20 Community Feedback
00:16:29 WinAmp opening their source code?
00:45:44 backdoored Windows + Ads & backdoored Windows Recall
01:00:19 Gaming: Voyager-19
01:03:34 Software Spotlight: Text Pieces
01:07:28 Tip of the Week: Data
01:15:52 Outro