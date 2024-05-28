Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

If you are using SSH quite often, it is likely you use an SSH agent which stores your private key in memory so you do not have to type your password every time.

This method is convenient, but it comes at the expense of your SSH key use security, anyone able to use your session while the agent holds the key unlocked can use your SSH key. This scenario is most likely to happen when using a compromised build script.

However, it is possible to harden this process at a small expense of convenience, make your SSH agent ask for confirmation every time the key has to be used.

The tooling provided with OpenSSH comes with a simple SSH agent named `ssh-agent`. On OpenBSD, the agent is automatically started and ask to unlock your key upon graphical login if it finds a SSH key in the default path (like `~/.ssh/id_rsa`).