9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on May 27, 2024



This week we got some cool news and releases starting with MX Linux 23.3, which brought support for Linux kernel 6.8 in its AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) images, IceWM 3.5 window manager, which received new options and commands, as well as Alpine Linux 3.20, which introduced support for KDE Plasma 6 and GNOME 46 desktops.

On top of that, Linus Torvalds released the first RC of Linux kernel 6.10 and I show you how to upgrade from Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Below you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for May 26th, 2024.

