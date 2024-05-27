Open Hardware and Programming Leftovers

Raspberry Pi, the British company renowned for making cheap microcomputers, is preparing to go public on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which has sold more than 60 million units since it first began trading in 2012, could be valued at up to £500m ($630m), according to The Sunday Times, which first reported the planned IPO.

“When we released our first product in 2012, our goal was to provide a computer that was affordable enough for young people to own and explore with confidence, giving them the chance to discover computing and get excited about it,” said Eben Upton, CEO of Raspberry Pi, in a statement announcing the intention to take the company public.