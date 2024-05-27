Phosh 0.39.0

Tux Machines

How To Install Synaptic Package Manager on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you install Synaptic on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". With Synaptic, you can search and install and remove and update software packages easily by clicks rather than command lines (GUI rather than CLI). It will be easy to you to access by putting its shortcuts on Dash left panel and desktop wallpaper area. This article is part of a larger series Package Management System on Ubuntu Buzz. We wish this will be beneficial and useful to you. Happy installing packages!

LinuxGizmos.com

DFRobot Releases New ESP32-UE and ESP32-E Modules Featuring External and PCB Antennas

DFRobot’s FireBeetle series has expanded with the FireBeetle 2 ESP32-UE (N16R2) and ESP32-E, robust IoT microcontrollers featuring the Tensilica LX6 dual-core processor. The ESP32-UE variant includes support for external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas to boost communication range, along with a Lithium battery for portable use.

DSGW-130: A Voice-Control Enabled Touchscreen Control Panel for Smart Homes

The DSGW-130 Zigbee Touch Screen Control Panel by Dusun is a compact device designed for smart home automation. Measuring 86mm by 86mm, it fits into an 86-type junction box, replacing traditional wall switches. It supports Zigbee 3.0, facilitating the integration and management of Zigbee devices into smart homes.

The Digilent Zmod SDR Is a Comprehensive Tool for RF & SDR Applications

Digilent recently launched the Zmod SDR which is a sophisticated digitizer specifically designed for software-defined radio and RF applications. This device includes a dual-channel ADC with an integrated front end, suitable for any SYZYGY compatible carrier board.

SkyByte: An Upcoming Mini DIY Drone Powered by ESP32 MCU with Smartphone Control

The SkyByte is an upcoming Mini DIY Wi-Fi Drone powered by the ESP32 microcontroller, set to debut on Kickstarter soon. This compact, open-source drone is engineered to attract both tech enthusiasts and beginners, featuring control via a smartphone app.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 26th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.10 Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.10 opened, after the release of Linux kernel 6.9, which is slowly but surely making its way into the stable software repositories of some of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions (hint: it already landed in Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed).

Phosh 0.39.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 27, 2024

