Phosh 0.39.0
Guido Günther: Don't unblank in my back pack please
Since phoc 0.39.0 it is possible to configure which keys unidle your phone (which results in unblanking the screen).
The current default is that all keys unblank which is usually fine for e.g. laptops but not the desired result for phones and tablets where this depends on the position and function of keys. Volume keys and other exposed keys usually shouldn’t unblank - maybe with the exception of some Home buttons on devices that have those.
