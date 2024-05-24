today's howtos
pjp: Live Migration: setup
While debugging a QEMU live migration related issue, I learned a setup to live migrate a virtual machine (VM) across two host machines. Migration here means to move a VM from one host machine to another. And live migration is, while a VM is running on the source machine, its state is copied to the destination machine, and once this copying is done, VM stops on the source machine and starts running on the destination machine. Applications running inside the VM are suppose to run as before, as if nothing changed.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Building an Amiga PSU around an RPT-75B
A lot of people use Meanwell power supplies as the replacements for the poor quality ones that came with the Amiga. Typically, the 50W variants such as the RPT-60B are used because it fits nicely inside an original Amiga power supply.
Linux Handbook ☛ w Command Examples
Probably the shortest command in GNU/Linux ecosystem, w gives you quick list of logged-in users.
FOSS Post ☛ How to get VMware Workstation Pro for Free on Linux
On May 13, 2024, VMware announced that it is no longer requiring a subscription fee to use its Workstation Pro virtual machine program for personal use.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Automatic Login in Ubuntu 24.04 & Enable Au Flavors
This is a step by step guide shows you how to enable the event sounds (system sound or custom sound) for login and log out actions in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. When booting Ubuntu 24.04 from a live USB, it plays a sound after logged into the desktop.
How to Install LAMP Stack on CentOS 9
Learn how to install a LAMP stack on CentOS 9
H2S Media ☛ How to install Virtualbox Software on Ubuntu 24.04 for VMs
Well, VirtualBox doesn’t need any introduction, it is one of the oldest virtualization solutions in the open-source category for easily creating virtual machines using a graphical interface.