Powered by either Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics cards, up to 64 GB (Intel) or 96 GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 8 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 storage, TPM 2.0, and a maximum capacity 99 Wh battery.

KDE Gear 24.05 is here almost three months after KDE Gear 24.02 and introduces several new KDE apps, such as the Audex CD ripper app, Accessibility Inspector tool for checking app accessibility, Francis productivity app, Kalm wellness app, and Skladnik Sokoban-like game.

The biggest new feature in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack release is the implementation of explicit sync for Vulkan X11 WSI, just in time for the recently released Xwayland implementation of explicit GPU synchronization into the XOrg Server for users of NVIDIA graphics cards to finally get rid of many graphical glitches and other issues.

Dubbed Noble Numbat, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux kernel 6.8 for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for better gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.