Software Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ PhotoPrism’s Latest Update Brings Host of Useful Features
PhotoPrism, an AI-powered photos app, add a scheduler for easy database backups, library re-indexing, ICC color profile support, and more.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.21: Microsoft's Creepy New Feature, Tiling Window, Fedora Miracle and More
Microsoft plans to spy on users even harder—this time in the name of AI.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Silicon Angle ☛ Enterprise DB begins rolling Hey Hi (AI) features into PostgreSQL
EnterpriseDB Corp., which sells a commercial version of the popular open-source PostgreSQL database management system, is launching itself into the artificial intelligence fray with today’s introduction of EDB Postgres AI.
