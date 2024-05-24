GNOME: Search Provider: Emacs Integration and Crosswords 0.3.13

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook

Powered by either Intel Core i9-14900HX or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6 laptop features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 dedicated graphics cards, up to 64 GB (Intel) or 96 GB (AMD) DDR5-5600 RAM, up to 8 TB SSD PCIe 4.0 storage, TPM 2.0, and a maximum capacity 99 Wh battery.

KDE Gear 24.05 Software Suite Released with New KDE Apps, Many Improvements

KDE Gear 24.05 is here almost three months after KDE Gear 24.02 and introduces several new KDE apps, such as the Audex CD ripper app, Accessibility Inspector tool for checking app accessibility, Francis productivity app, Kalm wellness app, and Skladnik Sokoban-like game.

Mesa 24.1 Linux Graphics Stack Released with Vulkan Explicit Sync Support

The biggest new feature in the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack release is the implementation of explicit sync for Vulkan X11 WSI, just in time for the recently released Xwayland implementation of explicit GPU synchronization into the XOrg Server for users of NVIDIA graphics cards to finally get rid of many graphical glitches and other issues.

You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How

Dubbed Noble Numbat, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS introduces several new features and improvements, such as the Linux kernel 6.8 for better hardware support, the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, a new Mesa graphics stack for better gaming, as well as some of the most recent GNU/Linux technologies.

Alpine Linux 3.20 Released with Initial Support for 64-Bit RISC-V, KDE Plasma 6

Coming five and a half months after Alpine Linux 3.19, the Alpine Linux 3.20 release is still powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.6 LTS kernel series and introduces initial support for the 64-bit RISC-V architecture, as well as support for the latest GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series.

LinuxGizmos.com

RISC-V Based MaixCAM With 1TOPS NPU Performance and 5MP Camera Support

The Sipeed MaixCAM is a specialized hardware platform designed for AI vision and AIoT applications, powered by the SOPHO SG2002 processor. This versatile board supports both Linux and RTOS environments, making it suitable for a range of embedded projects.

SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility

The SBC-3.5-RK3568 by SECO is a robust 3.5” single board computer powered by the Rockchip RK3568 SoC, combining high performance with extensive connectivity options. This SBC is tailored for a variety of applications, from industrial automation to digital signage and media streaming.

news

GNOME: Search Provider: Emacs Integration and Crosswords 0.3.13

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Releases: GCompris 4.1, Stratus Redundant Linux (SRL) 3.0, Rufus 4.5
Some software releases
coreboot 24.05 release
Our next release will be 24.08, scheduled for mid-August.
Alpine Linux 3.20.0 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Alpine Linux 3.20.0, the first in the v3.20 stable series
Elon Musk Suggests Shifting 'Consumer Desktops To Linux' As Satya Nadella Promotes Microsoft's New Windows AI Feature 'Recall' With Photographic Memory
“Maybe it is time to move consumer desktops to Linux.”
KDE Gear 24.05 Software Suite Released with New KDE Apps, Many Improvements
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.05 as a major update to this open-source software suite for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and other platforms.
Qualcomm’s ARM Laptops Matter Because Of Linux
major chip providers realize that ignoring Linux is just a bad idea—as is betting all their eggs on Microsoft
Meet TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Gen6, a Thin and Light Linux Gaming Ultrabook
Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers unveiled today the 6th generation of the TUXEDO Stellaris Slim 15 Linux-powered laptop as a thin and lightweight gaming ultrabook focusing on high performance.
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
 
Ubuntu vs Kubuntu in 2024 and ViZDoom
Some Ubuntu picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Stuff
Hardware news
Red Hat Leftovers
IBM and Fedora stuff
GNOME: Search Provider: Emacs Integration and Crosswords 0.3.13
A pair of articles about GNOME
Security Leftovers
more security picks for today
BSD Leftovers
BSD stuff
Openwashing in Microsoft-Funded Site and Microsoft-Controlled OSI
typical fakes
Broken Promises From 'Clown Computing' and 'Hey Hi'(AI) at Microsoft and Google
Betrayals and failures
Software Leftovers
FOSS and also priprietary
today's howtos
7 howtos for this afternoon
Android Leftovers
Android updates aren't as exciting as they used to be
A Powerful Open-Source Android App to Help You Block App's Internet Access
Take control of internet access on your Android device with this app
Manjaro 24 is Arch Linux for the rest of us
Because not everyone has time to be a tech guru
14 Top Outstanding Open Source LLMs For Research and Commercial Use
There are hundreds of open-source LLMs, here, we handpick some of the best ones for you to check out
PostgreSQL 17 Beta 1 Released!
PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first beta release
Programming Leftovers
Programming related stories
today's leftovers
5 more stories, mostly FOSS and fake FOSS
openSUSE Asia Summit 2024 and More
Some SUSE related news
Windows TCO Leftovers
Examples of Windows TCO again
today's howtos
first batch for today
SECO 3.5″ Single Board Computer with RK3568 SoC and Linux Compatibility
The SBC-3.5-RK3568 supports Linux Yocto and Android according to the Wiki
Games: Intellivision, Proton Experimental and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
KDE Neon Weirdness
Last night, KDE Neon released almost 100 updates. I’ve generally had a pleasant experience with this distribution so far
6 Linux Commands I Use for Malware Analysis
Linux cybersecurity analysts spend countless hours dissecting malicious software to understand its functionality, origin, and impact
I Keep My Linux PC and Android Phone Synced With This App
Syncing your Android phone with your GNOME desktop is convenient and useful, and brings a new quality to working with your Linux computer
Snap Store Website Redesign Goes Live – And It Looks Good
Stop by the Snap Store website today you’ll see it’s undergone a revamp
Best Free and Open Source Software
They are all free and open source goodness
Tails – security-focused Debian-based Linux distribution
Tails is a Linux distribution that bills itself a portable operating system that protects against surveillance and censorship
In a Feel Good Moment, Linux 6.10 Makes One Last Change to ReiserFS
A Linux kernel programmer honored the request
Introducing the GNOME Foundation’s Five-Year Strategic Plan Draft
We are thrilled to share the GNOME Foundation’s Draft Five-Year Strategic Plan proposal, a roadmap that sets the stage for our collective journey towards a brighter, more sustainable future
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN's Latest on Linux (Kernel)
3 new articles outside the paywall
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links
today's leftovers
Games, software, and more
curl 8.8.0 and GNU Parallel 20240522 ('Tbilisi') released
two new releases
Events: Free Software Directory Meeting, PGConf.EU, London Perl & Raku Workshop 2024, openSUSE Conference
4 events
Audiocasts: mintCast and FLOSS Weekly
2 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security news picks and analysis
Red Hat Leftovers
all from the official site of Red Hat
today's howtos
last batch for today
Mesa 24.1
New release
Free Software, Applications, and BSD
today's leftovers
HTML, RSS, and Web Site Leftovers
mostly Web
Programming Leftovers and Standards
Web and Programming
today's howtos
first batch of howtos for today
A Sneak Peek into Firefox’s Development Ideas
Mozilla’s roadmap for Firefox focuses on improving performance, privacy, and cross-browser compatibility through optimizations, intuitive privacy settings, and the Interop project.
Android Leftovers
The 2 Best Budget Android Phones of 2024
Raspberry Pi News
Including IPO
Windows TCO Stories
4 stories
Firefly AIO-3562JQ – A Rockchip RK3562 SBC for industrial applications with isolated I/Os, RS485, RS232, and more
Firefly provides Ubuntu, Debian, and Buildroot+Qt images for the Firefly AIO-3562JQ board with Linux 5.10
Upgrading CentOS Stream 8 to CentOS Stream 9 using Leapp
Warning to the Planet Debian readers: the following post might shock you, if you're used to Debian's smooth upgrades using only the package manager
In Debian, APT 3 gains features – but KeepassXC loses them
'Sid' is looking a little sickly of late, but it will pass
Kup – backup scheduler for the Plasma desktop
We tested Kup under Kubuntu 24.04 LTS and Manjaro
KDE’s MarkNote 1.2 Note-Taking App Released
MarkNote 1.2 enhanced KDE note-taking with rich text, custom folders, sorting options, and markdown editing
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 23.10 to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Here’s How
After a long wait of almost a month, Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” users can now finally upgrade to the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” release.
Best Free and Open Source Software
Read our complete collection of recommended free and open source software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Some distros are intended for desktop computers, some for servers without a graphical interface, and others for special uses
KDE Plasma 6.0.5 Released as the Last Update in the Series with More Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.5 as the fifth and last maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series fixing more bugs and adding various performance improvements.
Bundle, BlazeRush, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, and More
11 articles from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
today's leftovers
several more stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
Open Hardware: BreadboardOS, Arduino, and More
Linux-centric hardware news
Software: Stratus, Floorp Browser in Linux, and mpv
Some software picks
Ubuntu in Malaysia, Games, and More
Some Ubuntu news/views
AlmaLinux, Red Hat, and Fedora
Some IBM-themed news
Security Leftovers
Security matters and news
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Mesa 24.1 Linux Graphics Stack Released with Vulkan X11 WSI Explicit Sync Support
The Mesa 24.1 open-source graphics stack for Linux-based operating systems is now available for download as a major update that introduces new features for supported drivers and numerous improvements for many games.
Android Leftovers
/e/OS Is Better Than Android. You Should Try It
Alpine Linux 3.20 Released with Initial Support for 64-Bit RISC-V, KDE Plasma 6
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.20 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
AlmaLinux Launches Engineering Steering Committee
ALESCo takes the helm in AlmaLinux's technical development, ensuring alignment with the community's needs and tech trends
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Programming Leftovers
Programming links
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows TCO, handful of examples
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat related news
Devices: Raspberry Pi, SparkFun, and More
Some hardware news
today's howtos
many howtos
LibreOffice 24.8 Alpha1 is available for testing
LibreOffice 24.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2024
Games: King under the Mountain (Mountaincore) Liberated and More
8 picks for today
NVIDIA 555 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync Support
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with new features and various improvements.
GNU/Linux in Finland in 2024 [original]
that's over 7% in total for some kind of GNU/Linux
Oracle Abandons Terraform in Favor of OpenTofu
Oracle phases out HashiCorp's Terraform in favor of OpenTofu, aiming for more open infrastructure solutions
Sovereign Tech Fund Backs FFmpeg Project with a €157K Infusion
The FFmpeg project gets €157K from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund, ensuring ongoing innovation
MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components
The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 23.3 as the third stable update to the latest MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series.
Slack Linux App Fixes Screen Sharing Under Wayland
If you use Slack on Ubuntu and were frustrated that screen sharing under Wayland was only showing a black screen (or crashing the entire app entirely)
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Google thinks the public sector can do better than Microsoft’s ‘security failures’
Google is pouncing on Microsoft’s weathered enterprise security reputation by pitching its services to government institutions
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
RMS (Richard Stallman) and Cancel Culture - Lugcast Clips Ep. 244
New video
Moldova is Adopting GNU/Linux, Windows Down From 99% to About 33% [original]
primarily because of Android, which uses the Linux kernel
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Pi, and More
devices and more
Fedora, Red Hat, and Layoffs Inpending
Some IBM stuff
Coding, Kernel, and Kiwi TCMS 13.3
Assorted links
KDE Goals Sprint and Haruna 1.1.1
Some KDE news
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux
3 new episodes
Security Leftovers
half a dozen stories
today's howtos
4 more howtos
Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu related news
Linus Torvalds on Why He Does Not Like Cryptocurrencies | The Visionary Creator of the Linux Operating System Calls Crypto ‘A Great Vehicle for Scams’
In a recent forum post, renowned Finnish-American software engineer Linus Torvalds, best known for creating the Linux operating system, expressed his skepticism about cryptocurrencies.