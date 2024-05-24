GNOME: Search Provider: Emacs Integration and Crosswords 0.3.13

Rationale Emacs users try to avoid leaving their editor for other tasks. There is an shell (Eshell: The Emacs Shell), an integration into Secret Service API (Emacs auth-source Library 0.3) and countless other integrations.

Search is a central element of the Gnome desktop environment. Many applications implement the Search Provider dbus interface to provide suitable results.

The aim of this package is to make these search results also available within the Emacs editor.