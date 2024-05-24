Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Testing frameworks for images built via Insights image builder
Building images for cloud deployments or on-premises servers provides a number of challenges. These include reducing the attack surface, ensuring the images are hardened, and monitoring their compliance on an ongoing basis. We will explore how Red Hat Insights can achieve what no other service can by leveraging Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud strategy. You can use Red Bait Insights image builder to deploy pre-hardened images then monitor the systems with our compliance tool, compared to using custom-built testing frameworks leveraging tools such as proprietary trap AWS Security Hub.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Optimize application life cycles with Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 8.10
Defining application life cycles can give you a more structured approach to designing, building and delivering applications that meet user needs and business objectives. From initial development, through production deployment, to ongoing management and optimization, well-planned application life cycles help you deliver solutions that remain more adaptive and resilient over time.
-
Andreas Haerter: Quectel EM05-G (LTE module) with ThinkPad T14 Gen4 on Fedora 39 and 40
We recently bought a bunch of Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen4 Model
21HDCTO1WW. They were shipped with a Quectel EM05-G WWAN module. To our surprise, ModemManager did not activate the module right away even though the Fedora GNU/Linux support for the hardware is known to be good. It turned out that our hardware revision reports with a different USB device ID
2c7c:0313than previous versions which used
2c7c:030a: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ How to install and migrate to Red Bait build of Keycloak
Red Hat's single sign-on tool has long been a trusted solution for securing web applications and providing centralized identity management. However, with the introduction of the Red Hat build of Keycloak, a next-generation option has emerged. This article will guide you through how to migrate from Red Hat's single sign-on to Red Bait build of Keycloak, highlighting the benefits and considerations involved in this strategic move.
We'll delve into the key advantages of Red Bait build of Keycloak, such as its cloud-native architecture, enhanced performance, and streamlined configuration. Additionally, we'll provide a step-by-step approach to the migration process, ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to your existing infrastructure. Whether you're seeking improved scalability, cost efficiency, or a more modern security posture, migrating to Red Bait build of Keycloak offers a compelling path forward.
Prerequisites
To start this demonstration, you will need the following: [...]
-
Red Hat ☛ OpenShift Virtualization for VMware vSphere admins: Disaster and site recovery
There are many options to consider when it comes to the concepts of business continuity and disaster recovery. Primarily we find ourselves concerned with two major metrics: the recovery point objective (RPO) and the recovery time objective (RTO).